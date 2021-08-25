Taupō Foodbank and Women's Refuge closed due to lockdown

Lockdown has meant a jump in family harm incidents in Taupō. Photo / NZME

Family violence and food insecurity have got worse in lockdown.

Taupō Foodbank and Taupō Women's Refuge are closed due to level 4 lockdown but foodbank staff continue to make contactless food parcel deliveries.

"The police are doing a fantastic job looking after vulnerable families," says Awhina Society manager Eileen Devane. Awhina Society runs the Taupō Foodbank and Taupō Women's Refuge.

The staff of three are sharing the load and working from home, with two people running the foodbank and one running the refuge. On Monday the foodbank gave out eight food parcels, a lot more than normal. Eileen said they don't get into the nitty-gritty of why families are short of food but said lockdown meant everyone was at home "and when you are home, you eat".

She expects people will get back on their feet when wage subsidies kick in and hopes the initial high demand is a temporary situation.

"But we are bracing ourselves for a busy week at the foodbank."

Eileen says the team are protecting themselves by doing alternative days at the office, trying to limit their time on the road, and making contactless food parcel drop-offs in a driveway or letterbox.

Eileen Devane, manager (left) and Megan George (Foodbank co-ordinator) of Awhina Society, which runs Taupō Women's Refuge and Taupō Foodbank. November 2017. Photo / File

She said there was a large increase in the need for protection for vulnerable family members over the weekend.

The women's refuge safe house was already full when lockdown began. Eileen says while lockdown continues, Awhina Society has nowhere to house those seeking shelter from domestic violence. She says the police have several motels they use to provide temporary shelter for families during lockdown.

"There used to be three to five incidents of family violence per night. Now we are in lockdown it's gone up to nine incidents per night," said Eileen.

She said lockdown was hard enough for families that got on well together.

"But if you are already struggling with your partner and you are in lockdown together for 24 hours at a time, then it's going to be a problem."

Her advice to those who might find themselves in a dangerous situation is to look at alternatives and make a really simple safety plan.

Where to get help

For anyone experiencing family violence, worried about their own abusive behaviour, or supporting someone else in these situations:

• If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 111

• Shine Helpline – now 24/7: 0508 744 633 OR chat online with Helpline staff at www.2shine.org.nz

• Are You OK - 9am to 11pm, every day: 0800 456 450 www.areyouok.org.nz

• Women's Refuge – 24/7: 0800 733 843, 24/7 www.womensrefuge.org.nz (for women only)

For anyone worried about their own abusive behaviour:

• 0800 Hey Bro: 0800 439 276 - 24/7 (for men who feel they're going to harm a loved one or whanau member) www.hewakatapu.org.nz/services/0800-hey-bro

For anyone who experiences sexual harm:

• Safe to Talk – 24/7 (sexual harm helpline): 0800-044-334 OR text 4334 – 24/7. Chat online at www.safetotalk.nz

ARE YOU WORRIED ABOUT SOMEONE ELSE?

DO NO HARM.

Well-intentioned efforts to communicate with someone living with an abusive partner may end up further endangering them.

ALWAYS be careful about communicating with someone at home who you know or suspect is experiencing domestic violence.

Always assume that an abusive partner is hearing or seeing your communication, and avoid alerting them that you know or suspect the abuse.

If you need advice about how to help someone you are concerned about, ring one of the family violence helplines listed above for advice.

If you are supporting someone else, even if it's not safe to be specific about your concerns with them, it is helpful to stay in touch with them however that may be possible and safe to do.

Staying in touch with people outside of their bubble may help to provide emotional support, distraction, and possibly time when they will be safer from abuse.