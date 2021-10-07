Taupō's St Andrew's Garden and Art Walk set for November 19 - 21

The chance to visit 24 of Taupō's most beautiful gardens as well as enjoy a gala opening evening and a market day are the drawcard at this year's St Andrew's Garden and Art Walk.

Spring is here and it's that time of year again to celebrate Taupō's most beautiful gardens.

Save the dates Friday November 19, Saturday November 20 and Sunday November 21 because this year the 2021 St Andrew's Garden and Art Walk programme will showcase 24 unique gardens within the Taupo District from Tirohanga through the township and lakeside area to Bonshaw Park.

Your green thumbs will be guaranteed to get itchy as you ramble through the inspirational gardens over the Saturday and Sunday

There will be a variety of light refreshments and garden art work for sale in some gardens while others will feature local musicians, including the Taupō-grown Whoopee Band who will once again get your feet tapping in a garden on the trail.

There will also be groups providing food to raise funds for the Red Cross and other charities.

By supporting the Garden Walks you will be contributing to the wider community for this is also St Andrews' main biennial fundraiser for the Growing Through Grief programme which assists children and young adults through loss and grief.

The 2021 walk kicks off with a mayoral opening at St Andrew's on Friday November 19 from 5pm to 7pm. There will be a cash bar and canapes, you will have a chance to view first-hand the magnificent large floral arrangements adorning the church and there will be live auctions — including a glamping experience, a unique hand-carved wooden sculpture by Blair Logan, a beauty pamper package, and a large crafted wreath by Josef Brown — along with live music. Tickets for the gala Friday evening opening are $15. Cash and or eftpos will be available for purchases.

On Saturday November 20 there will be a marketplace in the church carpark with Christmas garlands, home-cooked Christmas cakes, potted plants and more on sale. The walks through the 24 gardens will run during Saturday and Sunday with the church also open over the weekend to view the art and floral arrangements.

The Details

What: 2021 St Andrew's Garden and Art Walk.

When: Friday November 19 to Sunday November 21.

Tickets: $40 for entry into gardens on both the Saturday and Sunday. $60 for garden entry on both days as well as a packed lunch prepared by Eat Catering. Friday night gala opening $15 per ticket. Tickets are available at www.gardenwalkstaupo.nz