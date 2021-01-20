Taupō artists Robbie and Sue Graham in their Wildwood Gallery at Waitahanui, south of Taupō. Photo / Laurilee McMichael

Taupō artists Robbie and Sue Graham in their Wildwood Gallery at Waitahanui, south of Taupō. Photo / Laurilee McMichael

"From quiet homes and first beginning, out to the undiscovered ends, there's nothing worth the wear of winning, but laughter and the love of friends."

Local artists Robbie and Sue Graham say this quote by Hilaire Belloc speaks volumes to them about their art journey and their connection with people.

The pair recently celebrated a very special milestone, marking 25 years since their Wildwood Gallery at Waitahanui opened with a get-together of about 100 friends and supporters.

In honour of the quarter-century, Wildwood Gallery is also displaying a special exhibition of Sue and Robbie's works, along with artist Fiona Tunnicliffe's whimsical animal pottery creations.

Sue says 25 years is a long time for a home gallery to have stayed in business, through good times and recessions alike - and they put that down to their loyal customers. Robbie says their repeat clientele is "huge".

"We've seen a lot of galleries come and go. We've had so many supporters and that's how we've been able to keep going."

The couple started their gallery with a dream to make and sell their own artworks but soon formed strong personal connections with others in the local art world, both buyers and fellow artists. They have been involved in countless exhibitions and competitions and have curated several exhibitions of their own and others' artworks in Taupō and elsewhere.

They're grateful to the many people over the years who have bought their art or commissioned special artworks.

"They have shown that they trust us to use the best quality materials, our years of expertise and to put our hearts and souls into creating something unique and special to them. As a result, many have become lifelong friends."

Although Covid-19 and lockdown put a dent in the gallery's business, Robbie says Wildwood Gallery thrived after alert levels eased, partly due to spending by people who might otherwise have used their money to travel overseas.

"For the first two months [after lockdown] we had no one through at all but since then there's been huge support from Kiwis."

Robbie Graham pictured working on a woodturning artwork in 2010. File Photo / NZ Herald

Sue says not only are people spending at the gallery, they also spend more time browsing the artworks.

"We've definitely had people come and spend their air tickets here, which is lovely and they feel good about it going to local people, and then we go out and spend it locally too so we are seeing that in action.

"People are appreciating being in New Zealand and our art speaks to that too."

The couple's artworks cover a range of mediums, which offers a variety for people to choose from. Sue paints in watercolours and acrylics and produces mixed- media works. She is inspired by the local landscape, her main motivation being to express the beauty, drama and mystery in the natural environment. Her clients often remark that her paintings evoke happy memories of a treasured place and time.

Robbie has become nationally and internationally recognised for his distinctive series of woodturned works featuring exquisite surface embellishments. He has won many top prizes in competitions and been invited to do woodturning demonstrations, tutor master classes and feature as a guest artist at collaborative art events around New Zealand and Australia.

His giant Albatross! sculpture, which was flying high outside the gallery along with their latest kinetic butterfly and new outdoor sculptures, recently sold to a Taranaki art collector.

The Quarter of a Century Exhibition at Wildwood Gallery, 141 State Highway 1, Waitahanui, is open from Wednesday to Sunday each week from 10am to 5pm and both artists are also on Facebook (Sue Graham Artist at Wildwood Gallery/Robbie Graham Artist at Wildwood Gallery)or online at www.wildwoodgallery.co.nz.