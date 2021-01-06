Last week Taupo Fishing Club members Lesley Hosking (left) and Christine Pritt (right) received the New Zealand Sports Fishing Council volunteer award for 2020. Photo / Rachel Canning

Boundless enthusiasm, energy and expertise - the description that sums up dynamic duo Lesley Hosking and Chris Pritt.

The two retired fisherwomen's efforts have won a top award from the New Zealand Sports Fishing Council for volunteer services, an outstanding achievement considering the Sports Fishing Council has 55 clubs and 35,000 affiliated members around New Zealand.

The pair were nominated by Taupō Fishing Club president Shirley Fraser who said the vibrancy of the club can be attributed squarely to their efforts. She said the pair worked together as a team to save the Taupō Fishing Club when it was facing physical, financial and administrative collapse.

"Their positive and active involvement in all fishing club activities has motivated other members to become involved and to make it the vibrant fishing club it is today."

Holding both committee and executive positions within the club, Shirley says Chris and Lesley perform their responsibilities thoroughly and competently and always with a smile.

New Zealand Sport Fishing Council volunteers of the year award for 2020 was presented to Taupō Fishing Club members Lesley Hosking and Chris Pritt. Photo / Supplied

Jointly the pair are in charge of maintaining club buildings and were joint club captains at the Bay of Plenty Interclub competition. Chris is club treasurer while Lesley is club weigh master, trophy officer, funding officer and newsletter editor.

In her nomination, Shirley outlined how in the past 12 months the duo saved the club buildings by taking on a repair and renovation project that was viewed by other members as overwhelmingly hopeless.

Angler Chris Pritt, happy with her catch, winter 2020. Photo / Supplied

"Our clubrooms were in desperate need of maintenance after having been neglected for years. Extensive rat damage had resulted in major water damage. The building was collapsing because its piles were being undermined. The guttering needed replacing. The wiring needed replacing as did the plumbing. The roof needed repairs and the building needed repainting!"

Taking on the role of project managers for the repairs and renovations, Shirley said Chris and Lesley rolled up their sleeves and got stuck in.

"Not only did they do much of the prep work, painting, cleaning and so on, they also organised quotes, oversaw the tradesmen and brought the project in under budget! Now the rooms are a pleasure to call ours, " said Shirley.

The pair took on the job of implementing a new administration system and overhauling the club finances and reporting systems.

Shirley said Lesley took on the role of weigh master at a time when the club catch board rules needed updating.

"Lesley took on this commitment seriously and managed all our club competition weigh-ins and ensured the catch board was kept up to date and a true record.

"In the new role of funding officer, Lesley researched funding options and successfully managed to apply for several grants to assist our club and our members."

Shirley says both women took on these duties as well as continuing being heavily involved with normal committee duties such as running the bar, club cleaning duties, and helping with events such as fly-tying courses and the annual fishing tournament.

Christine Pritt (left) and Lesley Hosking check 41 traps on the Hinemaiaia Stream each week. Photo / Lesley Hosking

For the past two years on the Hinemaiaia River, Chris and Lesley have monitored an increasing number of traps for rats, stoats and other pests. Inspired by their efforts and the decade of work done by Didymo Dave Cade, other fishing club members also took up the cause, with bird life notably increasing.

A major coup was the sighting of a pair of whio in early spring after many years' absence.

"Taupō Fishing Club certainly wouldn't be the growing, vibrant club it is today without the amazing input from these two invaluable members. They are an amazing couple, they work as a team and are both equally deserving in the way they support each other's roles and our club. They are definitely our volunteers of the year," said Shirley.