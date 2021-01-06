Taupō mother-daughter stylist duo scoop industry awards

Tayla Corban (left) and her mother Patreece Corban were both category winners at barbering, beauty and hairdressing competition The Industry Awards in Auckland recently. Photo / Supplied

Like mother, like daughter. Stylist duo Patreece Corban and daughter Tayla Corban won hairdressing awards at hair and beauty national competition The Industry Awards.

The competition is entered by stylists from all around New Zealand and is hotly contested. The awards presentations were made at a glamorous function at Auckland's Cordis Hotel.

What's even more remarkable is that Tayla, 17, is only in her second year of her hairdressing apprenticeship at Cremebrulee Hair & Beauty in Taupō , and her first year of working in a salon, spending year one of her apprenticeship at Toi Ohomai.

She won the Editorial Stylist of the Year - Next Generation (under four years experience) category at The Industry Awards for an edgy look she created. The brief was to create an image suitable for the front cover of a magazine that will forecast fashion for the coming season. She had to research fashion trends, create a mood board and use local models.

The hardest part, Tayla said, was coming up with an original idea for a look that she wanted to be funky and different.

"I thought yellow and pink would look cool together and then I had to choose my haircut and you just have to play around with it."

Tayla says once the stylist has a look in mind, the next hurdle is finding a willing model.

"You want a model that'll let you do what you want to do, like shave the sides. You want a model that goes 'go crazy'."

The final look, modelled by Charlie Chaytor, with makeup and outfit styling also done by Tayla, was then photographed by Fiona Quinn from Auckland. Charlie was also Tayla's model for her entries in the Le Male, Cover Shot and Colour Concept categories, where she was also a finalist.

Charlie Chaytor modelling Tayla's winning look in the Editorial Stylist of the Year - Next Generation category. Photo / Supplied

Tayla says given this was the first time she has entered The Industry Awards she was surprised and pleased with her results, something she did not at all expect.

"It's prestigious just to make the finals."

They were part of a string of successes for Cremebrulee and its brother salon Mancraft Barbers, which had five of the eight finalists in the Le Male Editorial Stylist of the Year category with Tayla's mum and Cremebrulee and Mancraft owner Patreece Corban the eventual winner.

Patreece says the result made her really proud of her whole team.

"Everybody made an effort and entered this year and the results were outstanding, everyone stepping out of their comfort zone and getting really creative. It doesn't matter if they don't win or aren't a finalist it's just having a go and I've seen over the years how much the girls grow in confidence."

Patreece says the photo shoots were done before lockdown, the entries submitted in August, finalists announced in September but the planning for the awards took most of the year. She says next year will be her last year of competitions and only entered this year because her model Henry Carson agreed to let her do quite a different hair style on him.

Patreece Corban's Le Male Editorial Stylist of the Year entry, modelled by Henry Carson, won its category. Photo / Supplied

"I was actually very shocked that I won because I thought I was just making up the numbers but he's an amazing model and it went really well. Your models are 80 per cent of everything, you couldn't do it without your models."