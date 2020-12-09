Taupō Police: Christmas rush shouldn't extend to your driving

Expect to see drink-driving checkpoints around the Taupō district in the lead-up to Christmas and beyond. Photo / File

Christmas is coming and so too are busy roads, busy lives, work parties and all the distractions that come with the festive season.

Taupō area acting road policing manager Sergeant Vanessa Meharry says now is the time that people need to start thinking about how they will get home safely from work functions or Christmas social gatherings without drink-driving.

"We know a lot of workplaces will be having work drinks, and Christmas drinks, and we want people to turn their mind to thinking about how their staff are going to get home safely, recognising that as employers, they need to be considering road safety as a critical health and safety issue in the workplace."

In the areas that road policing staff target, distraction, impairment, speed and seatbelts are all factors that contribute to the most harm and that is where police will be putting their emphasis in the upcoming holiday season.

Vanessa says that the lead up to Christmas also brings pressure to rush around to get things done and to get work finished and that can mean it's easy when driving to be thinking about what tasks you've got on and what you've got to do instead of focusing on the road.

Sergeant Vanessa Meharry, Taupō Police. Photo / File

"We just want to encourage people to be present and take a breath and enjoy the moment."

She says police are aware that the volume of roadworks under way around the district and further afield at present is causing frustration, particularly those on State Highway 1 south of Taupō and Turangi, and she's urging patience.

"Particularly between here and Turangi there's a lot of different speed zones and the roadworks can exacerbate that. Be aware that there are a lot of pre-Christmas roadworks being done so allow a bit of extra time and try to be patient. It's better to get there a few minutes late, than not at all."

Alcohol and driving is a major concern at this time of year and police will be running drink-drive operations going into Christmas, Vanessa says.

"We'll be targeting impairment with an increased number of checkpoints so drivers can expect to see us out in the evenings. We'll also have an increased presence on the highways.

"Expect to be stopped and tested so if you're an employer, be mindful of getting your staff home safe after Christmas drinks, and if you're going out, make a plan if you know you're going to be drinking."