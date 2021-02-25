Funding boost of $500,000 for Rotorua Aquatic Centre project from NZ Community Trust

A funding boost to help the redevelopment of the Rotorua Aquatic Centre has been received. Photo / File

A $500,000 grant from New Zealand Community Trust to Rotorua Lakes Council was welcome news this week.

Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick shared the news today that council had been successful in its application to NZ Community Trust. The funding will support the Rotorua Aquatic Centre redevelopment project.

During the 2018-2028 Long-term Plan process, the community told Council that it values the centre as a venue for locals to use and enjoy.

Council set aside $7.5 million to improve the facilities at Rotorua Aquatic Centre, taking a phased approach to bring the facility up to a standard the community expects.

The centre attracts more than 350,000 visits per year and the "learn to swim" programme teaches more than 67,000 lessons annually.

Work to upgrade the outdoor 50m pool is underway.

The 50m pool is a regional facility and the only outdoor heated 50m pool in the country. This makes it an attractive facility for training camps, tournaments and a variety of aquatic activities as well as a venue for local swimmers wanting to train year-round.

"That is wonderful news," Chadwick said.

"It's fantastic actually. It's those extras from philanthropy that help us get some of our major projects, that we just can't do on our own, over the line."

Today's announcement of $500,000 is additional to $700,000 of funding from Grassroots Trust Limited and Lottery Grants Board.