Fun in the Park bringing community together with fun, free activities

The community has fun at a Fun in the Park event this week. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua has an abundance of parks to explore, and a summer series celebrates these gems while bringing fun activities for families to enjoy.

The Fun in the Park series held two events this week at Rowi St Reserve and Wrigley Rd Reserve, and more are coming ext week.

Jill Campbell, Kaitohu Rautaki/ strategy adviser, strategy and partnership team, says the Fun in the Park events include library children's activities, a Central Kids Kindergarten activities tent, Cook Island drumming, Kimiora Trust's Slip and Slide and bouncy castle, use of existing playgrounds and parks, free barbecue, volleyball and touch activities, MC and music, a DHB health stall, and Rotorua Lakes Council bikes trailer providing free bike activities.

She says the kaupapa is to provide fun, free activities when many whānau are trying to find affordable things to do with their children.

"We encourage people to come along to enjoy the fun, free activities that are suitable for the whole whānau.

"Our parks are where our communities play, and spaces where services can be taken so people can enjoy them."

Upcoming Fun in the Park Summer Series Dates

• Monday, January 18: Rowi St Reserve, Selwyn Heights, 11am to 2pm

• Tuesday, January 19: Wrigley Rd Reserve, Fordlands, 11am to 2pm

• Thursday, January 21: Steeles Lane Reserve, Western Heights, noon to 2pm

• Friday, January 22: Turner Dr Reserve, Pleasant Heights, noon to 2pm

• Monday, January 25: Rowi St Reserve, Selwyn Heights, 11am to 2pm

• Tuesday, January 26: Wrigley Rd Reserve, Fordlands, 11am to 2pm