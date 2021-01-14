Sport Bay of Plenty ready to roll and have active 2021 with community

Philly Angus from Rotorua stays active by riding in Whakarewarewa Forest every week. Photo / Mike Dawson/Kiwicreations

It has been an active summer for many who have ventured into the great outdoors of our region, and Sport Bay of Plenty is looking forward to another year of helping the community stay active.

Sport Bay of Plenty had launched a Get Active campaign for summer.

Communications team leader Danene Jones says it has been great to see people making the most of the great outdoors across the Bay of Plenty this summer, and sharing images and videos on social media of how they're getting active with friends and whānau.

She says Sport BOP encourages everyone to keep using #getactivebop on Instagram and Facebook to inspire others in the region to be active.

Play Week was also held in early December.

Steph Reichardt, regional play systems lead at Sport Bay of Plenty, says play is the easiest way for tamariki to stay active.

"The inaugural Play Week in early December was a chance for Aotearoa New Zealand to celebrate all things play, and encourage parents, caregivers and other adults to play with their kids."

Danene Jones says, "Dealing with the challenges of Covid-19 throughout 2020 gave us all an insight into just how valuable physical activity is for wellbeing - including mental health.

"We remain committed to encouraging and inspiring people in our region to get and remain active, because we see first-hand the positive effects it has for individuals and our communities.

"This year we're excited to work and consult our community on a new strategic plan which will set our course for the coming years about how we support and advocate for sport, recreation and play in the Bay of Plenty."

Biking is one way you can stay active this summer and on into the rest of the year. Photo / Mike Dawson/Kiwicreations

Danene says Go By Bike Day is back in Rotorua on Wednesday, February 24 - "So grab that pahikara and get ready to ride to work or school".

Check out sportbop.co.nz for details, including the coming locations of the refreshment and prize stops.

"One of the great things about the Bay of Plenty is that there's loads of opportunities for all ages and all fitness levels to get active.

"The online Get Involved directory is a handy one-stop-shop to find a local club, recreation provider or fitness class.

"Just head to www.sportbop.co.nz/get-involved and start searching for an activity to suit you."

Regional play system lead Steph Reichhardt has these top tips to help families stay active through play

- Make time: Children need to have the time to play. With family commitments, access to technology and school work, many children have lost the time to put play into their day.

- Create the space: With modern urban environments and parents' perception of safety, children need to know where they can play - from their own backyard to the park down the street.

- Give permission: Adults are key enablers of play, and as parents we can give children permission and actively encourage them to play and access play spaces.