Active fun: Keeping active during summer is easy feat in Bay of Plenty

Having a swim or walk around Lake Tikitapu (Blue Lake) is one way to get active this summer. Photo / File

Exploring the abundance of natural resources on offer in the region is just one reason Sport Bay of Plenty is encouraging people to make sure they get active this summer.

Chief executive Heidi Lichtwark says Sport Bay of Plenty this week launched its Get Active campaign for summer.

This campaign is aimed at encouraging people to get out and about this summer exploring the Bay of Plenty's natural resources, and of course getting the whole family active.

"As an incentive we have launched a competition, asking people to post photos or videos to social media that show they are keeping active with the family, with #getactivebop.

"We'd also love for them to share their best tips for keeping active in the Bay of Plenty, too."

She says this campaign has the potential to not only encourage people to be more active, but also explore and enjoy the Bay of Plenty's natural resources.

Next week is also Play Week, which is a great way to encourage physical activity, proving that you can simply stay active by playing - even a game of hopscotch, she says.

Heidi says there are so many ways to keep active this summer, and Sport BOP will be adding a series of its favourite ways to keep active this summer to its website.

"In a year of physical distancing and social isolation, we've all found a renewed appreciation for time with family and friends.

"That's why this summer Sport Bay of Plenty is encouraging everyone to get out and get active with the ones you love."

Heidi says the Bay of Plenty is home to some of the most beautiful spaces around and we have it all here.

"From some of the best beaches around the Western Bay of Plenty, world-class forests and mountain bike tracks in Rotorua, to our stunning lakes and swimming holes across the whole region and cycle trails in the eastern Bay of Plenty, we are very lucky to have access to all of this in our backyard."

She says the benefits of keeping active goes beyond maintaining or increasing people's fitness levels.

"It's an overall health booster that can help people of any age and ability.

"Physical activity is known to improve your brain health, help with weight management, reduce disease, strengthen bones and muscles, improve balance and allow people to do every day activities easier."

Looking forward to next year, Heidi says Sport Bay of Plenty is looking forward to seeing more people in the Bay of Plenty getting active and seeing more of the region while doing it.

For some family-friendly ways to get active this summer go to www.sportbop.co.nz.