Rotorua's Redwoods Treewalk makes Lonely Planet top 10 list

Lanterns hang at Rotorua's Redwoods Treewalk Nightlights attraction. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua's Redwoods Treewalk Nightlights has ranked second in the top 10 forest canopy walkways globally, according to Lonely Planet.

The reputable travel website published the list over the weekend. The Redwoods walk was the only New Zealand attraction that made the list.

Redwoods Treewalk owner Bruce Thomasen told the Rotorua Daily Post it was wonderful to be recognised on a "global scale".

The Nightlights part of the attraction was one that had moved from strength-to-strength over the years and Thomasen said the partnership with light designer David Truebridge had "elevated" the experience.

Truebridge designed the intricate lanterns that hung around the treetops to be marvelled at and his work was already "internationally acclaimed", he said.

Bruce Thomasen from Redwoods Treewalk. Photo / File

The lanterns fitted into the local business' sustainability mantra as they were treated only with natural substances, he said.

Thomasen said this was important to them as we were blessed with such a "beautiful asset" in the city and it was vital to be guardians of it.

He said receiving global recognition on such a popular website would be great for both domestic and international tourism when the world allowed for it.

Redwoods Treewalk was already "New Zealand admired" and now it was being noticed on the international stage, he said.

The blurb on the Lonely Planet website described the nightlight attraction as one that made the forest "come alive with light and magic".

"The experience of standing up to 20 metres above the fern-covered forest floor, while surrounded by the earthy aroma of redwood trees, is enhanced by mood-lighting from hanging lanterns," the website said.

The blurb mentioned how holograms within the night display were "designed to celebrate the breadth of New Zealand's diverse ecosystems".

Jo Holmes from Destination Rotorua said it was always exciting to see Rotorua included in a world's best list, particularly when it came from an expert source like Lonely Planet.

Rotorua's Redwoods Treewalk Nightlights has ranked second in the top ten forest canopy walkways globally. Photo / Supplied

"The stunning image of the Redwoods Nightlights now being shared with the publication's readers from around the world will keep Rotorua front and centre in future holiday wish lists."

The top-ranking forest canopy walkway was the Nyungwe National Park Canopy Walkway in Rwanda that stood at about 70 metres high.