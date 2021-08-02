Four Rotorua tourism operators named as finalists in New Zealand Tourism Awards

Redwoods Treewalk is among those named as a finalist. Photo / File

Four tourism operators from Rotorua have been named as finalists in this year's New Zealand Tourism Awards — one of them twice.

The 2021 awards attracted a record number of almost 150 entries following a 2020 hiatus due to the pandemic.

The four local businesses named were MDA Experiences (twice), The National Kiwi Hatchery, Redwoods Treewalk & Nightlights, and Waimangu Volcanic Valley.

"After this hardest-ever year for tourism, I'd like to congratulate everyone who took the time to enter the awards, even if they didn't make it to finalist status," Tourism Industry Aotearoa chief executive Chris Roberts said.

"The awards are a valuable opportunity to benchmark your business against your peers and demonstrate that you are striving to be the best."

The winners would be announced at an awards dinner on September 1 in Hamilton following the Tourism Summit Aotearoa event.

New Zealand Tourism Awards 2021 Finalists

Community Engagement Award

• MDA Experiences (Rotorua)

• Russell - Orongo Bay Holiday Park

• Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari

Department of Conservation - Conservation Award

• The National Kiwi Hatchery (Rotorua)

• Real Journeys (Otago/Southland)

• Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari

Tourism Talent Employer of Choice Award

• iFLY Indoor Skydiving NZ Ltd (Queenstown)

• Maverick Digital

• Miranda Holiday Park

Toitu EnviroCare Environment Award

• Christchurch International Airport Ltd

• Waimangu Volcanic Valley

• Wellington Zoo Trust

Tourism New Zealand Industry Collaboration Award

• ChristchurchNZ and Christchurch International Airport Ltd

• Go with Tourism

• Nelson Regional Development Agency

He Kai Kei Aku Ringa Māori Tourism Award

• Dark Sky Project (Tekapo)

• MDA Experiences (Rotorua)

• Waitangi Treaty Grounds

Westpac Resilience and Innovation Award

• Dive! Tutukaka

• Russell - Orongo Bay Holiday Park

• Waiho Hot Tubs (Franz Josef Glacier)

• Waimangu Volcanic Valley (Rotorua)

NZME Visitor Experience Award

• Altitude Tours (Queenstown)

• New Zealand Nature Highlights (Manawatu)

• Dart River Adventures

• Redwoods Treewalk & Nightlights (Rotorua)

PATA New Zealand Trust Emerging Tourism Leader Award

• Nicole Botting, Maverick Digital

• Loren Heaphy, ChristchurchNZ

• Eve Lawrence, Haka Tourism Group

Marsh Tourism Industry Champion Award

• Bridget Legnavsky, Cardrona Alpine Resort - Treble Cone Ski Area

• Matt Stenton, Go with Tourism

• Ceillhe Sperath, TIME Unlimited Tours

The Sir Jack Newman Award for Outstanding Industry Leader will also be presented on the night.