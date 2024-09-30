When asked if the current economic climate had stalled development plans, Tapsell said it hadn’t.
“Any decision that PLHL takes around development on the land will take a long-term view, current short-term economic challenges have little influence on overall master planning and development for the site.”
What the neighbours think
Lime Cafe owner KV Ranawat said the businesses and residents along Whakaue St had not been told what would be built there so he assumed no decision had been made.
He said they were aware the area was now being grassed, which he described as being wonderful especially with the summer months coming up.
He said some residents who lived in the area had complained dust from the site was impacting their outdoor living so it was good news to hear it was being turned into grass.
“It’s a beautiful location but it’s nice I get to maintain my view of the lake for now.”
Jacquie Bishop from Bayleys Rotorua said it would be nice to have a green space directly across the road from their office for a while.
The building opened as Queen Elizabeth Hospital in 1942 as a convalescent home for soldiers returning from World War II. Since 1948, it functioned as a combined spa and hospital specialising in rheumatic and arthritic complaints, with governance changing numerous times.