Pukeroa Lakefront Holdings chairman David Tapsell said work started last week putting in topsoil and grass seed and installing bollards across the entrances.

He said the site would remain a grassed area managed by the Rotorua Lakes Council until Pukeroa Lakefront Holdings (PLHL) decided on development plans.

Tapsell said the public could walk on the site once the grassed area was completed.

He said development options were still being worked through but a hotel was in the “mix for consideration”.

When asked if the current economic climate had stalled development plans, Tapsell said it hadn’t.

“Any decision that PLHL takes around development on the land will take a long-term view, current short-term economic challenges have little influence on overall master planning and development for the site.”

What the neighbours think

Lime Cafe owner KV Ranawat said the businesses and residents along Whakaue St had not been told what would be built there so he assumed no decision had been made.

He said they were aware the area was now being grassed, which he described as being wonderful especially with the summer months coming up.

The empty section of land that formerly housed QE Health will remain empty for a while longer. Photo / Kelly Makiha

He said some residents who lived in the area had complained dust from the site was impacting their outdoor living so it was good news to hear it was being turned into grass.

“It’s a beautiful location but it’s nice I get to maintain my view of the lake for now.”

Jacquie Bishop from Bayleys Rotorua said it would be nice to have a green space directly across the road from their office for a while.

History of the site

The site was the once home of the 80-year-old QE Health building, which moved to a new $19 million purpose-built health and wellness facility on Hinemaru St at the start of 2023.

The building opened as Queen Elizabeth Hospital in 1942 as a convalescent home for soldiers returning from World War II. Since 1948, it functioned as a combined spa and hospital specialising in rheumatic and arthritic complaints, with governance changing numerous times.

QE Health during demolition in September last year. Photo / Andrew Warner

Demolition of the old QE Health building started in February and was considered “comprehensive” and “complex” as asbestos was present in the building, Tapsell said at the time.

The Crown helped with demolition costs given the historical ownership of the building and an agreement to clean the site by the state it was when gifted originally in 1880.

Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa opened last year. Photo / Supplied

The site is next to the newly-opened Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa. The $60m luxury facility combines geothermal waters with the legacy of Ngāti Whakaue culture and healing practices.

It took six years to build and $52m of the cost came from the Government, of which $38m is a loan.

Rotorua's new Lakefront boardwalk. Photo / Laura Smith

The Rotorua Lakes Council earlier this year celebrated the completion of its part of the Rotorua Lakefront redevelopment.

The $40m redevelopment project included the building of a new playground, new roading and redesign of the Lakefront and walkways. The final step was moving the 34-year-old Te Arawa war canoe from outside the Energy Events Centre to the Lakefront.

The redevelopment started in 2019 and cost $40m with the Rotorua Lakes Council contributing $20.1m and the Government $20.9m via the Provincial Growth Fund.

