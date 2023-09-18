Demolishing buildings on the QE Health site at the Rotorua Lakefront.

Demolition has started at the former QE Health site at the Rotorua Lakefront.

The facility, originally called Queen Elizabeth Hospital, opened 80 years ago as a convalescent home for soldiers returning from World War II.

Landowners Pukeroa Lakefront Holdings Ltd (PLHL) said consents were obtained and a contractor appointed for a “comprehensive demolition” last month following a six-month process.

Chairman David Tapsell said asbestos was present in the building and the demolition process was “extremely complex”.

The buildings of the former QE Health facility are being demolished. Photo / Andrew Warner

“As a result, the contractor is working through a highly controlled, phased process to complete removal of the buildings.

“The Crown has provided a contribution to assist with the demolition of the site, given their historical ownership of those buildings and an agreement to clean the site to the state it was when gifted originally in 1880.

“QEH has also made a contribution also, and PLHL is grateful for these,” Tapsell said.

Pukeroa said it couldn’t comment on the specific Crown contribution due to the ongoing tendering process.

The demolition works will be completed in early 2024, and Pukeroa was currently undertaking feasibility studies for future developments at the site.

“PLHL is pleased it can facilitate removal of these buildings, which see a huge improvement in the way our city connects with the recently completed waterfront, opened Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa, the new QEH facility and Lake Rotorua,” Tapsell said.

Image 1 of 13 : Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Nurses at work during World War II (1945) at the Soldiers' Convalescent Hospital in Rotorua, now know as Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Opening in 1942, the building on the corner of Whakaue St and Memorial Drive was only meant to be used for 10 to 15 years, but it was still the not-for-profit’s home 80 years later.

Since 1948, it functioned as a combined spa and hospital specialising in rheumatic and arthritic complaints, with governance changing numerous times.

QE Health moved to a new $19 million purpose-built health and wellness facility on Hinemaru St earlier this year.