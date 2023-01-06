QE Health chief executive Dr Aaron Randell is excited about progress made on the new building. Photo / Laura Smith

Eighty years ago, QE Health opened in Rotorua as a convalescent home for returning soldiers.

The building was only meant to be used for up to 15 years and its present-day staff are excited about the fresh new building they are soon to move into.

Its chief executive Dr Aaron Randell shared with the Rotorua Daily Post the journey it went on, why the plans were made and what’s next for the not-for-profit wellness centre.

The move into the timber-clad 3000sq m facility is, relatively speaking, a short time away.

The team will be making the move to the new building early this year, most likely around February. But the idea of moving was floated about 30 years ago, Randell said, more seriously about seven years ago.

Forms of plans came and went but the plans for the site it is being built on now, a few metres away from the present, began about three years ago.

Located near the Rotorua lakefront, the building’s need for a refresh was evident; it leaked on rainy days, departments were spread out and Randell was aware the appearance of the wellness centre might put people off.

It offers a range of clinical services including rheumatology, physiotherapy, psychology, orthotics, dietetics, occupational therapy, and clinical spa treatments.

Not so flash any more, it did not reflect the fantastic staff and work it did, he said.

“It’s a fantastic old building but it’s past its use-by-date.

“The work we do now is completely different to how it was previously. Just even the location of different services and teams isn’t quite right.”

The new build allowed clients to move easily between different services, one staff room meaning staff were not spread in different areas, one entrance for simplicity.

It will feature a modern layout, an exercise studio, a new hydrotherapy pool and Rachel Pools, a 24-hour gym, and 13 rooms for in-patient use.

There will be four internal gardens.

“It’s designed for how we operate and it’s designed to allow us to grow.”

That growth was particularly focused on the work that allowed the different departments to work together.

Contracts with ACC and Te Whatu Ora brought clients their way, and Randell said this was the way people would see what services were on offer and membership grew.

With recent health reforms, he said it also wanted to “get back to being the centre of excellence in New Zealand” for rheumatology care and for people that stay on-site.

The new build also meant it could target the private market more.

“At the moment if you come and stay on site you’re in a converted hospital room with shared toilets, whereas in the new build it is more ensuite, private room with balcony sort of thing.”

He figured the new build was a good way of raising awareness of what it offered, with its point of difference being its clinical underpinning.

All of its services were available privately.

The total cost of the new space was about $19 million, and was funded through a combination of grants and loans. This included from Kānoa, the Government’s Regional Economic Development and Investment Unit, Rotorua Trust, and Rotorua Lakes Council.

Randell said QE Health was a rewarding place to work.

“You can make masses of difference to people’s lives, seeing the gratitude of how happy they are and getting to know them.

“That from a personal satisfaction point of you is definitely the highlight of being here.”

The other thing was being surrounded by a passionate and knowledgeable team of staff, he said.

About 65 people were employed at the health centre and more would need to be hired once the move was made into the new building.

“If people are interested, make contact with us. There is always potential.”

The process had not been straightforward, with Covid-19 throwing a spanner in the works on the very day it got Provincial Growth Fund funding. The new space was meant to have been operational this time last year.

“It’s been a bit of a drawn-out process ... it will be worth it.”

He felt there was a light at the end of the tunnel: “It’s still a little surreal its been this long but there is definitely excitement ... a realisation this is happening.”

Originally from Rotorua, Randell said he had a strong connection to the place.

He was schooled in Taihape and studied in Otago. The intention was to get into medical school but a head injury playing rugby had him changing to a bachelor of physical education and a bachelor of science.

A scholarship to play rugby took him to Canada, but managed to injure himself in the first practice.

“That put pay to the rugby side of things.”

He focused his time there completing his master of science before heading back to Rotorua - where he has now been for 20 years - and completed his PhD working on sports science.

During this time he was working with different rugby teams and elite athletes around the district.

“Twelve and a half years ago I was getting a bit tired of the high-performance scene and had an opportunity to come and start here at QE and get into the rehabilitation side of things.”

He started as a fitness consultant, working in a tiny gym with about 10 members.

About nine years ago, in order to build funds for better equipment, the decision was made to open the gym to the public.

It was about then that he moved into various management roles.

He has been the chief executive for three and a half years.







