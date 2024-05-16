Rotorua's tap water has been judged the best in the country. Photo / 123RF

Rotorua officially has the best tasting tap water in the country.

InfraCore Rotorua Lakes Council’s Karamu Takina Spring has won New Zealand’s best tasting tap water title in the 2024 IXOM National Water Taste Test competition.

Rotorua was up against Matamata-Piako District Council, Veolia Central Hawke’s Bay District Council and Kāpiti Coast District Council in the grand final.

The New Zealand champion then went on to compete against Australia’s top drop in the inaugural IXOM Trans-Tasman Water Taste Test where Rotorua tied with Tasmania’s TasWater Fern Tree water treatment plant, a statement from organisers said.

The competitions took place in New Plymouth at the annual Water Industry Operations Group of New Zealand (WIOG) conference and awards on Thursday.

All municipal water suppliers in New Zealand were invited to compete in the National Water Taste Test and submit a sample of their finest drop to WIOG.

“The National Water Taste Test is a fun way to raise awareness of the quality of drinking water in New Zealand, and to recognise the efforts of local water operators and their teams to deliver valuable water services to their communities,” the WIOG said.

Karamu Takina springs provides drinking water to Rotorua city. Photo / Supplied

During judging, water samples are subjected to a blind taste test and rated according to the ‘Water Tasting Wheel’. The Wheel outlines some of the attributes water professionals use when assessing water such as colour, clarity, odour and taste.

“Think ‘wine tasting’ without needing to spit out the samples and you won’t be far wrong.”

“Many of us turn on taps for a drink, to cook and to shower, with little thought as to the complexities involved in operating and maintaining the water infrastructure,” WIOG chairman, Joshua McIndoe, said.

“The competition acknowledges the individuals and organisations that are stepping up to make sure their communities are supplied with safe drinking water every day.”

Judges’ comments

“Well done to each of the grand finalists. The high standard of water delivered by these water suppliers made our task of selecting the winner a challenge, albeit a welcome one.

“While it was a close competition, our decision was unanimous. So congratulations to the operators at Infracore Rotorua Lakes Council’s Karamu Takina Spring, who have been doing a fantastic job of delivering safe, great-tasting tap water to their community, and delivering it to a standard that has been judged the best in New Zealand.”

Previous winners of the IXOM Best Tasting Tap Water in New Zealand title are:

2023 Waimate District Council

2022 Conference and competition cancelled due to COVID

2021 Timaru District Council

2020 Conference and competition cancelled due to COVID

2019 Timaru District Council

2018 Waikato District Council

2017 Sicon (Contractor for Selwyn DC)

2016 Palmerston North City Council

Judges for the 2024 competitions were: