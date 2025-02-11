The Ministry of Health's head dentist addressed Rotorua councillors. Photo / Laura Smith
Rotorua’s council is considering installing a fluoride-free tap amid heated debate over a directive to fluoridate the city’s water.
Speaking at a Rotorua Lakes Council workshop on Monday the Ministry of Health’s head dentist defended fluoridation directives and, in the face of public and councillor criticism, said the ministry kept a watchful eye on any new studies into the safety and effectiveness of fluoride.
The decision on whether public drinking water supplies should be fluoridated was removed from local government jurisdiction in 2021, with the goal of improving poor dental health.
Rotorua was among 14 councils directed to fluoridate some or all water supplies by then-director general of health Sir Ashley Bloomfield.
She said it helped health equity and reduction of tooth decay, and was important for lower socio-economic areas.
Fluoridation was used in conjunction with other measures, such as free brushes and paste. It had been used in parts of New Zealand since 1954.
Tooth decay remained the most chronic disease. In the year to December 2023, 268 Lakes District 0 to 14-year-olds received in-patient hospital care for preventable dental conditions, 179 of them Māori children.
There was no high-quality evidence of significant harm to health from fluoridation at the levels set in New Zealand, she said.
At the meeting Health New Zealand medical officer of health Dr Phil Shoemack said the fluoride levels took into account people’s diet, different people’s sensitivity and medical conditions.
“No one will come to harm in New Zealand from drinking fluoridated water.”
Councillor Karen Barker, who has a background in pharmacy, referenced studies that “demonstrated negative consequences for children” around neurodevelopment including for prenatal and born babies and a 2024 federal court case in which a US judge found fluoridation of water at 0.7 mg per litre posed an unreasonable risk of reduced IQ in children.
While it did not conclude with certainty fluoridation was injurious to public health, there was enough risk to require the Environmental Protection Agency to “engage with a regulatory response”.
Clarke said most studies were from countries where fluoride naturally occurred in very high levels.
“All of the evidence we’ve been collecting for about 70 years on water fluoridation hasn’t been usurped by these new papers,” Clarke said. “We’ve been watching very carefully.”
Clarke said there were opportunities during the legislative changes for views to be heard.
She said councils could provide a fluoride-free source within the funding provided. Rotorua received about $3 million.
Chief executive Andrew Moraes said staff were investigating the possibility of providing such a tap.
The regional council’s science manager, Rob Donald, said there was no unacceptable risk to the environment from fluoridation with controls in place to keep risk low.
A Court of Appeal hearing is scheduled for June relating to whether the High Court was correct to find that the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act created a procedural duty on the Director General to consider the right to refuse medical treatment under the act when issuing each direction.
On Tuesday, New Zealand First issued a statement that said it introduced a member’s bill seeking to restore fluoridation decision-making power to local communities.
It aimed to repeal the Health Act changes that allowed the directives and would amend others to mandate local authorities to hold a binding referendum on water fluoridation.
Laura Smith is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. She previously reported general news for the Otago Daily Times and Southland Express, and has been a journalist since 2019.
- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.