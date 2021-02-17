Firefighters spend three hours battling blaze in Te Kaha

A large house fire near Te Kaha took three fire crews about three hours to extinguish.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said the fire, on State Highway 35 between Albert and Waiorore Rds, was reported just after 9am yesterday.
A house, about 15x20m, was well involved when the three fire crews, from Ōpōtiki and Waihau Bay, arrived. A 5x4m shed and a pohutukawa tree were also on fire.
The fire was extinguished and the crews left about 12.15pm.
It did not appear the cause of the fire was suspicious, she said.