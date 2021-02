FILE

Firefighters are battling a large house fire near Te Kaha.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said the house, on State Highway 35 between Albert and Waiorore Rds, was well involved when fire crews arrived just after 10am.

Three fire crews, from Ōpōtiki and Waihau, were fighting the fire, she said.

A police media spokeswoman said they were notified of the fire at 10.11am and were assisting the fire crews.

