Firefighters battle house fire in Rotorua

A house fire on Pohutukawa Drive in Owhata. Video / Rotorua Chat Line

Fire crews battled a blazing house fire in the early hours of Saturday.

New Zealand Fire and Emergency were called to a house fire in Ōwhata at 12.16am on Saturday.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told the Rotorua Daily Post two crews responded to the fire on Pohutukawa Drive.

When firefighters arrived at the scene the house was already "well alight", the spokesperson said.

Emergency services at the scene of a house fire on Pohutukawa Drive. Image / Rotorua Chat Line

One ambulance was called to the scene and one patient was treated for smoke inhalation.

There were no other injuries.

Firefighters took about an hour to extinguish the blaze.

A fire investigator will examine the scene on Saturday morning.