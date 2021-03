FILE

A trailer fire has been extinguished by fire crews near Taupō.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they were notified of a vehicle fire on State Highway 1 about 9.30pm yesterday.

A trailer was "well alight" when the fire crews arrived, he said.

"The trailer was detached from the tractor unit and extinguished. There were no dangerous goods on board."

The northbound lane was blocked while the fire was dealt with but has since been cleared.