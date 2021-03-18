Lift fire at new building in Rotorua

FILE

Crews have extinguished a fire in a lift at a new building on Fairy Springs Rd this morning.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said four appliances were called to the scene about 3.10am.

"There was a small fire in a lift at a new building under construction. Crews left the scene about 4.55am," she said.

There was salvage work as there was water in the building, she said.

Police also attended the scene to help with traffic control.

A police spokeswoman said a lane was closed for a time on Fairy Springs Rd between Kawaha Pt Rd and Amokura St.