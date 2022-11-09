Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Fighting for Rotorua: Dr Megan Woods: We're building as many state homes as quickly as we can

Rotorua Daily Post
By Dr Megan Woods
5 mins to read
Minister for Housing and Urban Development Dr Megan Woods. Photo / NZME

Minister for Housing and Urban Development Dr Megan Woods. Photo / NZME

FIGHTING_FOR_ROTORUA_OL1

OPINION

Let's tell it like it is

Rotorua is extraordinary, it's unique.

It is literally steaming with history.

We shouldn't do it the disservice of only seeing it through one lens. But, it has a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post