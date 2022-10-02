Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Felix Desmarais: Why I'm not a pop star

Rotorua Daily Post
By Felix Desmarais
4 mins to read
The recent passing of Margaret Urlich (pictured) got Felix Desmarais thinking. Photo / File

The recent passing of Margaret Urlich (pictured) got Felix Desmarais thinking. Photo / File

"Oh yeah, yeah, sexy underwear, oh yeah, yeah, sexy underwear".

Thus, with those genius lyrics, my pop star career should have begun.

Alas, somehow, it was not to be.

The recent passing of Margaret Urlich

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.