Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Felix Desmarais: Why I'm sparing a thought for those working today

Rotorua Daily Post
4 mins to read
Many people will enjoy a day off today but service people may not. Photo / Alamy Stock

Many people will enjoy a day off today but service people may not. Photo / Alamy Stock

COMMENT:

It was my first day on the job and that nightmare scenario I'd played out in my head the night before became reality.

A high-end restaurant with clientele who take themselves quite seriously. Sixteen

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.