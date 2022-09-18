Voyager 2022 media awards
Rotorua Daily Post

Felix Desmarais: Royals seem like a part of the family

Felix Desmarais
By
4 mins to read
The world has changed since Queen Elizabeth II and my mother were in Kenya, but with respect to my mum, it has been a long time, writes Felix Desmarais. Photo / File

OPINION

My Nanna used to speak to her dog, Millie, in Swahili.

It was a bit of a party trick, but it did appear Millie, a long-haired dachshund born and bred in Taranaki, was more

