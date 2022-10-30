Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Felix Desmarais: It's spooky I don't have a boo

Rotorua Daily Post
By Felix Desmarais
5 mins to read
Relationships. They ought to send a shiver down your spine. Photo / NZME

Relationships. They ought to send a shiver down your spine. Photo / NZME


OPINION:

In honour of Halloween, I must traverse the scariest topic there is.

It's not ghosts, though it does involve ghosting.

It's not mummies, though becoming one could be a result.

It's not spiders, though

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post