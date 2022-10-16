Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Felix Desmarais: The best dogs I've ever known, ranked

Rotorua Daily Post
By Felix Desmarais
4 mins to read
Finn aka Phineas Finnbar Dalvanius. Photo / Felix Desmarais

Finn aka Phineas Finnbar Dalvanius. Photo / Felix Desmarais

COMMENT:
I don't want to have kids, mostly because I'd much rather be rich.

I also enjoy the quiet.

But if I did have kids, I imagine I would, like most parents, claim to love them

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post