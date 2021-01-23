Fatal crash: Person dies after Taupō crash involving cyclist

One person is dead following a crash involving a cyclist on Friday in Taupō. Photo / File

A person has died after a crash involving a cyclist on Friday in Taupō, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were notified of the two-vehicle crash on Lake Terrace Rd at 9.43am on Friday.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is under way.

A St John spokeswoman said at the time there were two ambulances on the scene and a helicopter on the way.

One patient had serious injuries, she said.

A police spokesperson at the scene said the cyclist had been taken to hospital.