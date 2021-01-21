Website of the Year

Cyclist hit by car in Taupō

Taupo's popular Lake Terrace will be closed until around 12 noon today between Ruapehu St and Titiraupenga St following an accident this morning. Photo / Rachel Canning

A cyclist has been hit by a car on Taupo's Lake Terrace.

A police media spokeswoman said they were notified of the incident, on Lake Tce, about 9.45am.

A St John spokeswoman said there were two ambulances on the scene and a helicopter on the way.

One patient has serious injuries, she said.

A policespokesperson on the scene the cyclist has been taken to hospital.

It is expected the road between Ruapehu St and Titiraupenga St will re-open around miday today.

More to come.