Cyclist hit by car in Taupō

A cyclist has been hit by a car on Taupo's Lake Terrace.
A police media spokeswoman said they were notified of the incident, on Lake Tce, about 9.45am.
A St John spokeswoman said there were two ambulances on the scene and a helicopter on the way.
One patient has serious injuries, she said.
A policespokesperson on the scene the cyclist has been taken to hospital.
It is expected the road between Ruapehu St and Titiraupenga St will re-open around miday today.
More to come.