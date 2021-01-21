Cyclist hit by car in Taupō

Taupo's popular Lake Terrace will be closed until around 12 noon today between Ruapehu St and Titiraupenga St following an accident this morning. Photo / Rachel Canning

A cyclist has been hit by a car on Taupo's Lake Terrace.

A police media spokeswoman said they were notified of the incident, on Lake Tce, about 9.45am.

A St John spokeswoman said there were two ambulances on the scene and a helicopter on the way.

One patient has serious injuries, she said.

A policespokesperson on the scene the cyclist has been taken to hospital.

It is expected the road between Ruapehu St and Titiraupenga St will re-open around miday today.

More to come.