Truck driver seriously injured, trapped after crash in Ruatahuna

Emergency services are on the scene of a crash near Ruatahuna. Photo / File

A woman has sustained serious injuries after the truck she was driving went off the road near Ruatahuna and crashed on to its left side.

Emergency services are at the scene where the driver is trapped, a police spokeswoman said.

A helicopter from Taupō has been called to airlift the woman once she has been freed.

The spokeswoman said police were notified of the crash, which happened near Kakanui Marae about 3km outside of Ruatahuna, at 7.30am.

She said the road was not currently closed but would need to be at some point as heavy haulage or a crane would be required to remove the truck.