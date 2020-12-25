Family day out: Rotorua Summer Festival has something for all at the races

The buzzing crowd at a previous Rotorua Summer Festival. Photo / Racing Rotorua

People can catch up with friends and soak in the atmosphere of hooves thundering down the track as the crowd cheers on at the Rotorua Summer Festival.

Locals and visitors alike can enjoy the fun, family day out at Arawa Park on December 28.

Pack a picnic, rally the children and join Racing Rotorua for a day of racing and entertainment, including live music and free activities for the kids.

Rotorua Racing chief executive Damien Radesic said it was a day out to come along to the races, for kids to have a lot of fun and adults could bet on a few horses.

For the children, there would be a tug-of-war, sack races, face painting, bouncy castles and a lolly scramble.

He said there were also heaps of giveaways throughout the day, with the main one being a night away in Wellington for two courtesy of Rydges Hotels, plus $100 petrol from Waitomo Fuels.

"It's a great day out for the whole family and there's something for everyone."

Radesic said on the day the Arawa Park Community Trust, made up of Ngati Whakaue and Rotorua Racing Club, would be gifting Life Education Trust Rotorua with a cheque for $5000.



"They do a lot of great work in Rotorua and we thought we would try to support them."

He said it was an exciting feeling to be able to put this event on.

"We've had some race days cancelled due to Covid-19, such as Rotorua Plate Day, which is an important date for us.

"To be able to put on this event is magical and it means a lot to us."

The details

- What: Rotorua Summer Festival

- When: Monday, December 28, 11am to 5pm

- Where: Arawa Park Racecourse, Fenton St

- General admission: $10 for 18 and over, children free

- More information at arawapark.co.nz