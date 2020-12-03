The Arts Village Summer Festival supports local and encourages creativity

Many people browse through the stalls at a previous Arts Village Summer Festival. Photo / Supplied

This is a vibrant festival of live, local musical performances, free all-ages art-making, food, and artist/artisan stalls.

It will include 60 artist and artisan stalls with quality handmade items, food and coffee from the onsite cafe and live music all day.

It will also include a free activity for kids, making decorated frames, a free all-ages art activity creating abstract 2D Christmas baubles, a free photobooth to take festive photos and free hula hooping all day.

There will be plenty of space to bring your own picnic along and have a day out.

Arts Village director Mary-Beth Acres says it is a great opportunity to enjoy a whānau day together.

"It's a great place to do holiday shopping if you are keen to, as you are buying local from makers/artists.

"It's great to be out supporting our amazing creative community."

She says it doesn't have to be a day of shopping, as there are a lot of free activities to get involved with.

"We are grateful to still be up and running, and although we have had to do things a little differently, our team is really proud of the way we have worked through the financial and logistical impacts on our work from this crazy year.

"We know the year has been really tough for so many in our community and we are grateful to be part of a town and community that is truly stronger together."

Mary-Beth says in 2021 they know they will have to work in slightly different ways to get their mahi done, but are excited for the new opportunities to work with the community and make cool stuff happen in Rotorua.

"We are hopeful for our community that people are kind to each other, look out for their neighbours, and have empathy for the hardships and uncertainties faced by so many in our community.

"Summer here [The Arts Village] is going to be a big adventure with workshops, creative activities, outdoor performances, and artists working on-site."

Mary-Beth extends a huge thank you to Creative Communities Scheme Rotorua ,which has provided funding support for this event, and the generous "friends of the village" who are part of The Arts Village Supporters Club.

The details

• What: The Arts Village Summer Festival 2020

• When: Saturday, December 5, 10am to 3pm

• Where: The Arts Village

Musician line-up

• 10am: Ukulele Group with Jane

• 11am: Kaeleb Ngatai

• 12 noon: Sweet As Trio

•• 1pm: Trojan John

• 2pm: Tara and Eve