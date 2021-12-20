Essential shade sails taken in three burglaries from Rotorua pre-school in under a month

Little Troopers Early Learning Centre owner and manager Carol Amiri has had to find temporary shade after three shade sail burglaries in under a month. Photo / Andrew Warner

Three "devastating" theft of expensive shade sails in less than a month is making outside play on hot, sunny days tricky for a Rotorua early childhood centre.

A brazen thief has jumped the fence that surrounds the Little Troopers Early Learning Centre off Malfroy Rd and stolen shade sails and climbing ropes valued at around $1,500 on three separate occasions.

The burglaries happened overnight on November 24, between December 10 and 12 and overnight on Saturday.

Centre owner and manager Carol Amiri said there were strict sun protection protocols that all pre-schools needed to adhere to. It meant she had to scramble to borrow umbrellas and temporary shades for the 33 children to ensure they weren't stuck inside.

"I'm so angry, it makes me cry. I'm afraid to come in each day now and see what's missing."

Little Troopers Early Learning Centre owner and manager Carol Amiri has had to find temporary shade after three shade sail burglaries in under a month. Photo / Andrew Warner

Amiri said nearby security camera footage had captured a man on a bike believed to be responsible and the footage was now with police. But all she wants is the sails and ropes back.

"Just dump them back over the fence, we will put it all back up. We just want it back for the children."

She said the loss of the climbing ropes had also impacted the children and taken away another source of outside play for them.

It was too costly to claim insurance for all three thefts, which meant the replacements would need to come out of funds set aside for activities and needs for the children.

"They are stealing from the children."

During the first theft, a bright yellow shade about 4m by 4m was dismantled and removed, between December 10 and 12 a black sunshade about 4m by 4m and climbing ropes were removed and on Saturday a blue sunshade 5m by 4m was taken.

"The last one was the only one that couldn't be padlocked down because it was too high."

A police spokesman said police were yet to find the sails and those responsible for taking them.

Rotorua police area commander Inspector Phil Taikato. Photo / NZME

Rotorua police area commander Inspector Phil Taikato said unfortunately this was the time of year thieves were out shopping and he had some general advice for residents as the holiday season approached.

He advised people not to display their holiday photos on social media as it made it obvious to thieves that the owners were away.

He also advised residents to get security alarms.

"Home security systems are reasonably cheap these days. They allow you to monitor your home from afar."

He said it was also a good idea not to leave house keys in obvious places and to let trusted neighbours know your movements and ask them to collect your mail and take out your rubbish bins.

Taikato said among the hot commodity items being stolen this year were four-wheel-drive utes.

Since January 8, there have been 37 utes stolen in Rotorua, including 14 Ford Couriers, eight Toyota Hiluxs, seven Mazda Bountys, four Nissan Navaras, two Holdens and two Mitsubishis.

"The majority of these are 4x4s and the years are between 1999 and 2006. The majority of them have had no alarms or extra security features and most are visible from the roadside."

He said most utes contained toolboxes and dog boxes. Sadly on Tuesday last week a ute owner not only lost his vehicle, but also his two dogs that were inside the dog box on the back.

Taikato said 17 of the utes had been found, including five in Kaingaroa and two in Murupara.

"Police would recommend steering locks, alarms, GPS trackers or parking out of view."