Cannabis grower jailed for role in Rotorua, Taupō and Hamilton $4.2m syndicate

Andrew David Donaldson appears for sentencing in the Rotorua District Court via audio- visual link. Photo / NZME

Andrew Donaldson got tied up selling cannabis in a multimillion-dollar syndicate because he believes cannabis is a harmless drug that doesn't hurt anyone.

But his involvement has led to the 36-year-old being sentenced to three years and seven months' jail.

Donaldson, from Rotorua, was sentenced by Judge Greg Hollister-Jones in the Rotorua District Court on Tuesday after previously pleading guilty on two charges of cultivating cannabis, two charges of unlawfully possessing a firearm and one charge of possession of cannabis for sale.

More than $4.2 million of cannabis was seized from Rotorua, Taupō and Hamilton commercial buildings linked to a major drug syndicate. Photo / Supplied

The $4.2 million cannabis-growing operation involved the running of bogus companies and stealing power to grow premium crops of cannabis inside industrial warehouses in Rotorua, Taupō and Hamilton.

There were five key offenders, Tony Herbert, Joseph Horopaera, Gareth Tabener, Clayton Grant and Macarthur Atkins, who died not long after being charged.

Donaldson was considered one of 13 "workers" alongside Jared Steven Wepa, 26, Tumanako Waaka, 22, Eddie Clarke, 42, Rima Selwyn, 21, Sharn Kelvin Mahuika, 21, Thomas Joseph Hoani, 28, Charles Frederick Poi Poi Te Whaarangi Riritahi, 30, Trent William Cochrane-Daniels, 30, Tamahou Wirihanga Ruffell, 28, Tamihana Ruffell, 33, Hamiora Mason, 29, and Jason Robinson, 29.

The drug syndicate partnered with a Unison foreman, Duane Simon, 42, who tampered with wiring at their leased buildings to steal power, saving the offenders thousands of dollars but also helping to avoid suspicion.

All were to be sentenced this week but red traffic light restrictions and limitations within the courts meant it has been adjourned until next year. Herbert was also sentenced on Tuesday and was given a five-year jail sentence.

The cannabis growing operations in Rotorua, Taupō and Hamilton were described as elaborate. Photo / Supplied

The operation saw 4102 cannabis plants found inside buildings in View Rd and Riri St in Rotorua, Rakaunui Rd in Taupō and Te Rapa Rd and Bandon St in Hamilton. The plants would have given a total yield at maturity of 769 pounds, which would have a street value of $4.2m.

The syndicate was selling pounds of cannabis priced between $5000 and $6000 depending on the number of pounds they bought. One deal was worth $50,000 for 10 pounds.

Donaldson was arrested after police set up covert cameras around the warehouses and watched the operation over several months to work out who was involved. Phones were also tapped.

More than $4.2m worth of cannabis was seized from Rotorua, Taupō and Hamilton commercial buildings linked to a major drug syndicate. Photo / Supplied

When police went to Donaldson's home, they found a firearm and ammunition. The possession of cannabis for sale charge related to a text message found on his phone.

The court heard Donaldson was sorry for his offending because he felt he had let his parents down as well as his friends and partner.

A pre-sentence report said Donaldson believed cannabis was a harmless drug that didn't hurt anyone and felt it was a "victimless crime". He had a career goal to lawfully grow cannabis.

"I do have a concern that while cultivation of cannabis remains illegal, there is a risk of reoffending," Judge Hollister-Jones said.