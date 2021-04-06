Emergency services responding to truck rolled on State Highway 30 near Lake Okataina

Scene of a truck crash on State Highway 30. Photo / Andrew Warner

A truck has rolled on State Highway 30 near Lake Okataina.

A police spokesman said they were called about the incident, at the intersection of SH30 and Lake Okataina Rd, at 1.40pm.

Initial reports were that a person was trapped, he said.

Police are on the scene and it appeared the driver of the truck was in a moderate to serious condition.

"The eastbound lane of SH30 is blocked and traffic is being managed. The serious crash unit has been advised."

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said fire services were on the scene.

A Rotorua Daily Post reporter said a rescue helicopter, two fire engines, an ambulance and police cars were on the scene.

More to come.