Police were called at around 8.18 this morning. Photo / NZME

Emergency services are responding to a crash involving a motorcycle in Rotorua.

A police media spokeswoman said police were called to the crash on Ngongotahā Rd, between Belmont Dr and Dawson Dr, around 8.18am.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance was sent to the scene where one person was treated for moderate injuries.