Emergency services at milk tanker and tractor crash near Rotorua

Emergency services are at a crash between a milk tanker and a tractor near Rotorua.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the crash on State Highway 5, about 25km northwest of Rotorua, about 10.40am.

Reports of a serious truck crash on #SH5, approx midway between Tirau and Rotorua. Please follow directions of emergency services. Delays in the area are likely. Road closure is possible. ^TP pic.twitter.com/ATQLs7RFIY — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) November 24, 2020

The drivers of both vehicles are currently trapped.

The road is blocked while emergency services are at the scene.

Motorists planning to use the route are advised to delay travel until further notice or choose an alternative route.

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances and a helicopter were on the scene.

