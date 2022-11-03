Jo-Anne La Grouw had 18 years of involvement with the Rotorua Energy Charitable Trust. Photo / File

After 18 years of involvement with the Rotorua Energy Charitable Trust, Jo-Anne La Grouw says everything she's been a part of with the trust has been a highlight.

The trust, operating as the Rotorua Trust, is holding an election this year, with 16 nominations received for six positions.

Those elected will have the important job of deciding where the trust should be investing funds.

Jo-Anne has not stood for re-election to the trust this year.

She says although there have not been any big changes within the trust over these years, the trust has evolved a lot, and areas of focus change depending on the needs of the community.

She has been involved over the 18 years in various different roles, and says she applied to be part of the trust because it was another way she could give back.

"I think everything the trust does is a highlight. I love being able to help the community in whatever way possible, right across the board.

"I think the community would be a lot poorer without it. What's so lovely is, it gives $4 million into the community each year.

"The money the trust manages is community money. The trust is there for the whole community."

Despite not standing for re-election to the trust this year, giving back to the community will continue to be a big focus for Jo-Anne.

"I'm becoming more age-appropriate with what I support now, including on the council with Age Concern and becoming a volunteer at Parksyde.

"I'm also still strongly supporting the arts."

Voting papers for the Rotorua Trust's election have been sent via post to all those on the electoral roll, and voting has opened today.

There are three ways to vote - online voting, returned via post or hand delivery to the Trust office.

Voting closes at midday on Saturday, November 19.

As reported with the Rotorua Daily Post in July this year, the 250 grants approved in the past financial year reflect the trust's key focus areas.

Grant highlights include $754,470 for 50 grants to make Rotorua more vibrant through arts, culture, and sports activities, $573,985 invested across 33 grants to focus on health and a child's first 1000 days, and 10 grants worth $300,420 into projects relating to energy and the environment.

Education and employment opportunities for young people were supported by $1,120,713 across 63 grants, while 49 grants and a total of $962,398 went towards projects that strengthened the community.

Those standing include

Richard Anaru

Gregg Brown

Nick Chater

Tāmati Coffey

Catherine Cooney

Stewart Edward

Bryce Heard

Mike Keefe

Ashton Ledger

Brett Marvelly

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait

Robyn Skelton

Nicola Smallwood

Kahutapeka Ututaonga

Fisher Wang

Mercia Yates