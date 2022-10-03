Sixteen people have put their names forward to be elected on to the Rotorua Energy Charitable Trust.
The trust, operating as the Rotorua Trust, will hold an election this year after 16 nominations were received for six positions.
Those elected will have the important job of deciding where the trust should be investing funds.
An election will be held using the first-past-the-post electoral system by postal and online vote.
Trust chief executive Jackie McCullough said voting packs would be posted from October 28 to all those on the electoral roll. Voting closes at midday on November 19.
"Commonly known as the Rotorua Energy Charitable Trust, or RECT, this year's voting papers will showcase the Rotorua Trust's refreshed brand. Electors can return their vote online, by post, or hand delivery to the Rotorua Trust office," she said in a statement.
Those standing include:
Richard Anaru
Gregg Brown
Nick Chater
Tāmati Coffey
Catherine Cooney
Stewart Edward
Bryce Heard
Mike Keefe
Ashton Ledger
Brett Marvelly
Merepeka Raukawa-Tait
Robyn Skelton
Nicola Smallwood
Kahutapeka Ututaonga
Fisher Wang
Mercia Yates