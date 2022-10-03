Rotorua Trust elections start at the end of this month. Photo / SUpplied

Rotorua Trust elections start at the end of this month. Photo / SUpplied

Sixteen people have put their names forward to be elected on to the Rotorua Energy Charitable Trust.

The trust, operating as the Rotorua Trust, will hold an election this year after 16 nominations were received for six positions.

Those elected will have the important job of deciding where the trust should be investing funds.

An election will be held using the first-past-the-post electoral system by postal and online vote.

Rotorua Trust chief executive Jackie McCullough. Photo / Supplied

Trust chief executive Jackie McCullough said voting packs would be posted from October 28 to all those on the electoral roll. Voting closes at midday on November 19.

"Commonly known as the Rotorua Energy Charitable Trust, or RECT, this year's voting papers will showcase the Rotorua Trust's refreshed brand. Electors can return their vote online, by post, or hand delivery to the Rotorua Trust office," she said in a statement.

Those standing include:

Richard Anaru

Gregg Brown

Nick Chater

Tāmati Coffey

Catherine Cooney

Stewart Edward

Bryce Heard

Mike Keefe

Ashton Ledger

Brett Marvelly

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait

Robyn Skelton

Nicola Smallwood

Kahutapeka Ututaonga

Fisher Wang

Mercia Yates