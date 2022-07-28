Rotorua Trust chairman Stewart Edward. Photo / NZME

Rotorua Trust has granted $3.71 million in the past year, benefiting countless kaupapa and organisations.

The 250 grants approved in the past financial year reflect the trust's key focus areas.

Grant highlights include $754,470 for 50 grants to make Rotorua more vibrant through arts, culture, and sports activities, $573,985 invested across 33 grants to focus on health and a child's first 1000 days, and 10 grants worth $300,420 into projects relating to energy and the environment.

Education and employment opportunities for young people were supported by $1,120,713 across 63 grants, while 49 grants and a total of $962,398 went towards projects that strengthened the community.

Rotorua Trust chief executive Jackie McCullough says it is pleasing to see a growth in the diversity of applications this financial year.

"This growth is evidence of the trust's efforts in recent years to better reflect and support our diverse community, mō tātau katoa – for all of us."

As of the 2021-22 financial year, the trust's total funds increased to $167.446 million, a 2.5 per cent increase over the previous year.

The trust's financial performance is outlined in its 2021-22 annual report, which will be released on the morning of the trust's annual general meeting today.

Rotorua Trust chairman Stewart Edward says helping those in need and supporting the wider rohe will continue to be key factors when considering where to invest.

"In the past year, trustees have spent a substantial amount of time considering and updating our overarching strategy to ensure it reflects Rotorua's current social and economic climate.

"This will allow the trust to effectively help fill the gap between what central government can deliver, and what the Rotorua community needs.

"Grants will continue to be a cornerstone for us, but we have also committed to an additional focus on impact investing, generating the resources required to support projects that will drive even greater social and environmental outcomes in the future."

As it moves into the new financial year and approaches the trust's triennial election, all residents are encouraged to exercise their right to vote and help shape the trust that will lead it into the next three years.

The AGM is being held today from 1pm at Parksyde Community Centre.