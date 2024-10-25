On that list, winning the inaugural National Provincial Championship First Division in 1976 is right up there, as is beating Australia (again) in 1990, and winning promotion back to the First Division by beating Nelson Bays in the Second Division final in 2000.

Of course, taking the Ranfurly Shield from Auckland’s clutches in 2004 is for many the highpoint. Moments of ecstasy.

There have been a couple of moments of agony too. Is it too soon to mention the crushing defeat in 1991 at the hands of King Country that relegated the Bay to the Second Division? Or the pain of snatching defeat from the jaws of victory in 1996 when Auckland’s Matt Carrington scored in the corner then kicked the sideline conversion to deny us the Ranfurly Shield with a one-point loss at the death?

Ecstatic Bay of Plenty Steamers players at last week's victorious semifinal against Canterbury. Photo / Bay of Plenty Rugby.

Today, as the Steamers head into the Lions’ den, another defining memory will be forged.

And while we have every confidence the boys in blue and gold will be crowned champions today they’ve done us proud already. Win or lose the 2024 Bay of Plenty Steamers can hold their heads high.

Kia kaha!



































