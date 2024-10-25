Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Editorial: NPC rugby - Steamers face final challenge

Rotorua Daily Post
2 mins to read
Bay of Plenty Steamers captain Wayne Ormond lifts the Ranfurly Shield high at Eden Park in 2004. Photo / File

Bay of Plenty Steamers captain Wayne Ormond lifts the Ranfurly Shield high at Eden Park in 2004. Photo / File

EDITORIAL

It’s been a week of huge sporting events and great triumphs - locally, nationally and internationally. But for Bay of Plenty rugby fans there’s one key fixture that looms large heading into this long weekend.

The National Provincial Championship final between the Steamers and the Wellington Lions will cap what has been an amazing season for the Bay team.

Step by step they’ve fought their way to this point, navigating the round robin, then seeing off the quarters and semis playoffs challenges in front of superb home crowds.

It’s already been a historic achievement to get this far, but they’re not done yet. Today will undoubtedly provide another entry in the list of defining moments in the history of the Bay of Plenty Steamers.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

On that list, winning the inaugural National Provincial Championship First Division in 1976 is right up there, as is beating Australia (again) in 1990, and winning promotion back to the First Division by beating Nelson Bays in the Second Division final in 2000.

Of course, taking the Ranfurly Shield from Auckland’s clutches in 2004 is for many the highpoint. Moments of ecstasy.

There have been a couple of moments of agony too. Is it too soon to mention the crushing defeat in 1991 at the hands of King Country that relegated the Bay to the Second Division? Or the pain of snatching defeat from the jaws of victory in 1996 when Auckland’s Matt Carrington scored in the corner then kicked the sideline conversion to deny us the Ranfurly Shield with a one-point loss at the death?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Ecstatic Bay of Plenty Steamers players at last week's victorious semifinal against Canterbury. Photo / Bay of Plenty Rugby.
Ecstatic Bay of Plenty Steamers players at last week's victorious semifinal against Canterbury. Photo / Bay of Plenty Rugby.

Today, as the Steamers head into the Lions’ den, another defining memory will be forged.

And while we have every confidence the boys in blue and gold will be crowned champions today they’ve done us proud already. Win or lose the 2024 Bay of Plenty Steamers can hold their heads high.

Kia kaha!








Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.



Save

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post