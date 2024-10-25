EDITORIAL
It’s been a week of huge sporting events and great triumphs - locally, nationally and internationally. But for Bay of Plenty rugby fans there’s one key fixture that looms large heading into this long weekend.
The National Provincial Championship final between the Steamers and the Wellington Lions will cap what has been an amazing season for the Bay team.
Step by step they’ve fought their way to this point, navigating the round robin, then seeing off the quarters and semis playoffs challenges in front of superb home crowds.
It’s already been a historic achievement to get this far, but they’re not done yet. Today will undoubtedly provide another entry in the list of defining moments in the history of the Bay of Plenty Steamers.