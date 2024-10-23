Eklund moved to Waihī in 2018 when his mum was diagnosed with cancer. In the same year, he blew his knee.

“I moved to Waihī to help look after Mum, I didn’t get a contract or anything and I wasn’t sure if I even wanted to play rugby again.

Joining the Bay of Plenty Steamers in 2019 helped Eklund find his joy for rugby again. Photo / Courtney Church

“Then my mum passed away, and that sort of put everything into perspective for me. It helped me change my mindset and where I was probably heading with my life in terms of rugby,” Eklund says.

The still injured Eklund called then-Steamers coach Clayton McMillan and came to Tauranga to sign a “pretty humble little contract.”

“I turned up to his office on crutches, couldn’t walk, but he gave me a lifeline and ever since then it has all sort of fallen into shape.”

Eklund’s first year with the Bay of Plenty Steamers was in 2019 and he says this is where he found his enjoyment for rugby again.

Eklund is now based in Mount Maunganui and has family nearby. He says playing in the Bay is like a homecoming.

“It was a pretty easy transition, this is where I see my home now and where I’ll move to once it’s all said and done. I love this place and it’s pretty cool to be able to call it home.

“The place we get to live in is unreal. I love the water, fishing and surfing, so to have that on our doorstep, we’re pretty lucky,” Eklund says.

He shared his love for the boys in the team and how they like to “vibe out” with music. Their pre-game track is Gold Dust by DJ Fresh.

Eklund said the Steamers are full of characters and personalities. Photo / Courtney Church

“Everyone’s having fun and we’re all connected that way. We’re just out there doing our thing with good music.”

Eklund’s 15-minute pre-game routine includes playing the same three songs: Best Day Ever by Mac Miller, Feel the Love by Rudimental and Eternal by Shapeshifter.

“I can’t remember the last time I played a game without playing those three and it’s always 15 minutes out from game time.

“Music on, a bit of deep heat, strap my ears, put my boots on, a bit of pre-workout, then a big deep breath,” Eklund says.

Eklund has captained the team for three years and says he feels “privileged and proud to be able to do it.”

“We’ve got an awesome vibe, an awesome place with the people that we represent and there’s such a nice community feel down here so to be the leader of that is pretty awesome.”

The Steamers love representing people who are proud of the team, Eklund says. Photo / Courtney Church

Eklund says he has never wanted to win a game so badly.

“The coaching this year has been unreal, they’ve really known when to tighten the screws and when to pull back and work out our load.

“We’ve got some good experience with our core group that have been together for the last three/four years, and we’ve got a good bunch of young boys who bring a lot of enthusiasm and excitement to keep everything fresh.”

He says the team plays a good brand of rugby, with a lot of belief and trust to stick to their values throughout the season which had helped them get this far.

“We have really felt the love throughout the last few weeks, and I think Steamers rugby is in a really good place at the moment and it’s got a bright future.”

The Steamers play in the NPC final against Wellington on Saturday and, win or lose, Eklund says he and the team are thankful for the support they’ve had this year.

“Hopefully we can get it done for them and keep building on that.”

Kaitlyn Morrell is a multimedia journalist for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has lived in the region for several years and studied journalism at Massey University.