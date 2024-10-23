Bay of Plenty Steamers captain Kurt Eklund. Photo / Courtney Church
Kurt Eklund is proud to call the Bay home.
The Steamers captain kickstarted his rugby career in Auckland and, after five years of playing for the Bay of Plenty Steamers, is this weekend captaining the team to their first NPC final since 1976.
Eklund picked up rugby at 8 and later played First XV for Auckland Grammar, but says he didn’t take the game too seriously.
“I got into my building trade and was just playing club rugby with my mates. Once I got qualified the Auckland coach at the time told me if I pulled my head in and stopped being an idiot, there could be a pathway for me in rugby.
“I had that in my back pocket, gave it a crack and started playing for Auckland for a few years, but nothing really came of it,” he says.
“Music on, a bit of deep heat, strap my ears, put my boots on, a bit of pre-workout, then a big deep breath,” Eklund says.
Eklund has captained the team for three years and says he feels “privileged and proud to be able to do it.”
“We’ve got an awesome vibe, an awesome place with the people that we represent and there’s such a nice community feel down here so to be the leader of that is pretty awesome.”
Eklund says he has never wanted to win a game so badly.
“The coaching this year has been unreal, they’ve really known when to tighten the screws and when to pull back and work out our load.
“We’ve got some good experience with our core group that have been together for the last three/four years, and we’ve got a good bunch of young boys who bring a lot of enthusiasm and excitement to keep everything fresh.”