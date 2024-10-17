Steamers captain Kurt Eklund (left) and Brian Kelly, who emceed the screening event, looking at the Bay of Plenty Times paper from 2004 when the Ranfurly Shield was first won by the Steamers. Photo / Courtney Church
He said it was super emotional looking back as a fan of the current team, and the past success of the Steamers was more relevant than ever ahead of the NPC semifinal.
“Hopefully the players that were able to attend [the screening] and those coaching staff take a bit out of this and see the relevance of trying to make history.
“When you make history, it doesn’t matter how old you get, it doesn’t get old and you can’t let those memories die.”
With a lot of excitement around the upcoming semi, Sorenson believes the Steamers are good enough to win the NPC.
“There’s courage in the back-up, I think there’s enough leadership up front and enough confidence throughout the team that absolutely they can get the win.
“What the team is doing out on the field is unbelievable and they’re making their own history now, which is pretty special.”
Kurt Eklund, captain of the 2024 Steamers, said he felt inspired after watching Up for the Challenge – The Reunion and, looking ahead to the NPC semifinal, said he was ready to get out there and just play rugby.
“I want to do something great, be awesome and win the competition, I think that’s everybody’s goal.
“We’ve got a good team, we’re gelling and everyone’s having fun. I feel like when you’re having fun everything sort of falls into place a little bit.
“The season’s been good so far, we got off to a really good start and the boys are loving being back in the Bay.”