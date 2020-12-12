Eastern Corridor SH30 roadworks to cause delays in Rotorua until Christmas

Drivers can expect significant delays. Photo / File

Rotorua motorists are being warned to expect further delays on State Highway 30/Te Ngae Rd near the Sala St intersection this week.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency contractors will be working to complete the majority of the intersection's upgrade before Christmas, as part of the Eastern Corridor Stage One project.

This work involves additional lane closures to allow work to be completed in the median islands and a complete resurfacing of the intersection.

This will create delays, some significant.

Portfolio manager Jo Wilton said completing the work before Christmas would reduce congestion during the busy summer holiday period and prevent contractors needing to come back in January.

"We appreciate that delays at this time of year can be frustrating. However, this next week or so will allow us to leave the intersection in a much better place for the holiday season.

As part of the wider Stage One project, several other work sites will also be active on the corridor this week.

Pedestrians and cyclists will be able to walk or cycle around all work sites. Where required, staff can help pedestrians pass the site safely.

In the event of bad weather or other unforeseen circumstances, work may be postponed.

Day works at Sala St intersection

From Monday to Friday there will be lane closures on SH30/Te Ngae Rd at the intersection. Eastbound will be closed 7am-3pm, and westbound 9am-3pm.

One lane will be open in each direction at this time, with a 30km/h temporary speed limit.

Delays are expected as a result of the closures and may be significant at peak times.

Night works at Sala St intersection

The intersection will have a full resurface from Monday to Friday 6pm-6am. There will be no night work on Tuesday.

On Monday night one lane will be running in each direction on SH30/Te Ngae Rd, with speed limit reductions.

On Wednesday to Friday nights, either the east or westbound lanes will be closed, with speed limit reductions.

During these nights, access into and out of Sala St will be closed, and a detour will be in place.

The detour for those needing to get on to Sala St by the Hemo roundabout is through Te Ngae Rd and Fenton St.

The detour coming from Sala St is through SH5/Old Taupō Rd, right on to SH30A/Amohau St and onto SH30/Te Ngae Rd.

Motorists are asked to take extra care through the intersection during the day as the road may look different. There will be temporary line marking.

Other Stage One work sites active next week

• SH30, Tarawera roundabout:

A 30km/h temporary speed limit at all times overnight from Wednesday to Thursday.



• SH30, Repco:

A shoulder closure at all times.

• SH30, Neil Hunt Park:

A shoulder and footpath closure on SH30 outside Neil Hunt Park, Monday to Friday, 7.30am-5pm, until Christmas.

• SH30, Allen Mills to Iles Rd:

A footpath closure on SH30, between Allen Mills Rd and Iles Rd, at all times. Diversion in place outside Toyota and Cummins.



The construction work on Stage One will stop from Wednesday, December 23, 2020 to Monday January 11, 2021.