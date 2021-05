GeoNet reported the quake at 7.05am. Photo / File

An earthquake has been felt in the Taupō area this morning.

GeoNet intially reported the quake as measuring 4.0 on the Richter Scale at a depth of 8km, 10km north of Taupō at 7.05am.

This has now been downgraded to 3.2.

One Taupō resident posted on social media: "A nice little shake to start the day here in Taupo."

Another described it as a short sharp shake.

