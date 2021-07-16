Driver flees police, allegedly ditches car and steals another in Rotorua

FILE

A driver has fled police and allegedly ditched the car and stolen another in Rotorua.

A police spokeswoman said the police located a vehicle, which had been reported stolen, from a Rotorua address overnight.

"We signalled it to stop on Te Ngae Rd just before 10.30am but it fled from police," she said.

The police did not pursue the vehicle for safety reasons.

The vehicle was abandoned on Te Manga Pl and the occupants are believed to have stolen another vehicle from nearby before leaving the scene again, the spokeswoman said.

They have not yet been located.

Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.