Report of parachuter in Lake Taupō a false alarm

Fire and Emergency Services said the parachute appeared to be empty and all persons were accounted for. Photo / file

Fire and Emergency Services said the parachute appeared to be empty and all persons were accounted for. Photo / file

Emergency services responded to a report of a parachuter in the water in Lake Taupō this morning, which turned out to be an empty parachute.

A Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the parachute appeared to be empty and everyone was accounted for.

Fire and Emergency Services was alerted at 10.48am and two fire appliances went to the scene.

A St John spokeswoman said they were alerted about 10.45am and sent an ambulance to Lake Taupō. As there were no patients involved, their services were not required.

A police spokeswoman said they were notified about 10.40am and attended for less than 10 minutes.

It wasn't known where the empty parachute had come from.