Logging truck trailer detaches, hits car on State Highway 30 at Rotoiti

Emergency services have been called to the scene of a logging truck crash. Photo / NZME

A logging truck has been involved in a minor crash with another vehicle near Gisborne Point at Rotoiti.

The crash happened at about 7.15pm.

Initially, it was unclear as to what the logging truck has crashed into, with emergency services receiving reports of the truck crashing into a house.

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said when crews arrived at the scene they discovered the trailer of a logging truck had hit a car. An occupant of the vehicle had minor injuries.

A police spokeswoman confirmed a logging truck and trailer unit was involved in a crash with another vehicle on State Highway 30 between Wharetoroa Dr and Emery Rd at Rotoiti.

She said the trailer detached and hit the other vehicle.

The road was not blocked.