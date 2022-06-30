The 75th Annual Speech and Drama Competitions is on in Rotorua this weekend. Photo / File

Rotorua's school-age drama talent will be on display with the 75th Annual Speech and Drama Competitions this weekend, and the community is encouraged to check out the action.

Over two days, 150 competitors aged 5 to 20 years old will participate in group drama items, reading recitals, Shakespeare, light verse, character recitals, poetry recitals, impromptu performances and more.

The premier event is the Performer of the Year Award which takes place on Sunday at 2pm, with senior competitors taking to the stage to vie for this prestigious honour.

Competition convener Bridget Donovan encourages the public to come to enjoy the performances. Entry is free all weekend.

"The competition is such a good experience for the students and provides great entertainment for the audience.

"It is one of the only opportunities in Rotorua for students to perform and compete on stage.

"We have three experienced adjudicators that travel to judge the competitions.

"Every student receives notes from the adjudicators on what they are doing well and feedback on what they can work on to improve their craft."

Bridget says three competition classes run concurrently.

"The main stage features our group dramas and individual character recitals in costume. They are always great fun to watch.

"Plus, we have two other rooms for the poetry recitals, readings, speeches and improvisation performances."

She says they finish the two days of competitions with a prizegiving where more than 50 trophies and scholarships are presented.

For more information and to see the event programme, go to www.rotoruacompetitionsociety.org.nz.

The details

What: Rotorua Speech and Drama Competitions

Where: Distinction Hotel, 390 Fenton St

When: Saturday, July 2, 8.30am to late and Sunday, July 3, 8.30am to 5pm

Free